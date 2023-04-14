Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Qatar Energy Lifts June Al-Shaheen Term Price - Traders

April 14, 2023

Al-Shaheen oilfield is one of the world's largest - Credit: NOC (File photo)
Al-Shaheen oilfield is one of the world's largest - Credit: NOC (File photo)

Qatar Energy set the term price for cargoes of al-Shaheen oil loading in June at a higher level than for May, indicating stronger demand for crude for the summer amid tightening supply after producers agreed to cut output. 

Qatar set the price for June cargoes at a premium of about $2.37 a barrel above Dubai quotes, up from about $2.01 a barrel the previous month, trading sources said on Friday. The term price was decided following the sale of four cargoes of June-loading al-Shaheen crude via a spot tender which closed earlier this week. 

Trading sources said Malaysia's Petronas and PetroChina won the cargoes at a price range of about $2-$2.40 a barrel above Dubai quotes, the sources said. 

The higher trades follow the announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia, known as OPEC+, that they would carry out additional output cuts for the rest of 2023. 

That prompted Middle Eastern oil producers to raise their official selling prices for June-loading cargoes and drove up spot market prices. CRU/M Companies normally decline to comment on their trading activities. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)

Energy Middle East Activity Production

Related Offshore News

©By Eagle/AdobeStock

ConocoPhillips Raises Emission Reduction Targets, Expects...
©wanfahmy/AdobeStock

SMJ Acquires 50% Stake in Petronas' Block Offshore Sabah


Trending Offshore News

©BP

VIDEO: BP's First New Platform in U.S. Gulf of Mexico...
Energy
Neptune Eneergy's Gjøa platform in Norway Credit: Neptune Energy

TotalEnergies to Weigh Bid for Neptune Energy, Bloomberg...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Serica Chairman and North Sea Pioneer Craven Walker Steps Down

Serica Chairman and North Sea Pioneer Craven Walker Steps Down

Qatar Energy Lifts June Al-Shaheen Term Price - Traders

Qatar Energy Lifts June Al-Shaheen Term Price - Traders

Northern Lights Carbon Storage Project Advances as Construction of Specialized Ships Kicks Off

Northern Lights Carbon Storage Project Advances as Construction of Specialized Ships Kicks Off

AFC to Buy Ghana-focused Aker Energy

AFC to Buy Ghana-focused Aker Energy

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine