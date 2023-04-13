N-Sea to Install Subsea Power Cable between Riffgat Offshore Wind Farm and N05-A Offshore Platform

The Dutch oil and gas company ONE-Dyas has awarded subsea services firm N-Sea a contract to install a subsea power cable between the Riffgat offshore wind farm and the new to be built N05-A gas production platform in the Dutch North Sea.

N-Sea's scope comprises of survey, design, supply, engineering, transport, installation, burial, termination, and testing of the subsea cable asset with a route length of around 10km.

N-Sea said it would mobilize various spreads in the summer of 2023 and 2024 to execute the works in order for ONE-Dyas to deliver first gas by August 2024.

The subsea cable will allow the N05-A platform to be powered by electricity from the Riffgat offshore wind farm

The expected volume to be produced from the N05-A field and surrounding prospects is 4.5 to 13 billion nm3. The potential of the wider Dutch-German GEMS area has been estimated at around 50 billion Nm3 in total, despending an exploration success.

Gas field N05-A is also partly located in Germany, and the natural gas is therefore destinated for both Dutch and German natural gas demand. It has been said that contracts with German companies will also be signed for this Dutch-German project.