TGS, DUG Start 2nd Phase of Peninsular Malaysia 3D Reprocessing Project

Norway-based offshore seismic data firm TGS on Thursday announced the start-up of the 20,347 square kilometers Peninsular Malaysia Stage 2 Regional 3D reprocessing.

This second phase of the Peninsular Malaysia reprocessing project is part of a multi-year basin revitalization initiative in partnership with DownUnder GeoSolutions (DUG).

"In combination with the 16,957 square kilometers Stage 1 project, the data coverage represents one of the largest multi-client 3D reprocessing projects ever undertaken in Asia," TGS said.

Thirty-two 3D seismic surveys will be reprocessed in Stage 2, comprising a mix of vintages covering held acreage, MBR License Blocks, and open acreage in the Malay Basin. The result will create a single contiguous 3D Pre-Stack Time and Pre-Stack Depth Migrated (PSTM & PSDM) volume using a workflow that utilizes FWI, Q-Migration, and Q-Tomography to maximize imaging clarity, especially over complex features such as gas clouds.

It will grant oil and gas companies access to a modern regional scale dataset enabling evaluation of the Malay Basin, TGS said.

The continued expansion of this dataset will allow improved regional mapping and structural understanding and the identification of new exploration and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) opportunities.

Kristian Johansen, TGS CEO, commented, "Through the latest stage of our extensive 3D reprocessing project, we continue to back exploration across the Malay Basin to enhance future exploration and help address gas supply challenges. "

The project is supported by industry funding. Final time and depth migrated products are expected in mid-2025, although interim products will be available much earlier, TGS said.