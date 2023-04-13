Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Corio Generation Joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance

April 13, 2023

Corio Generation, part of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, said Thursday it was joining the Global Offshore Wind Alliance, an international coalition founded by the Government of Denmark, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) to help countries transform their economies using offshore wind power.

Corio has pledged to work with the alliance’s membership to ramp up offshore wind deployment worldwide. Governments that have so far joined the alliance include Australia, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the UK and the USA.

Launched at COP27 in Egypt in November 2022, GOWA aims to be a "driving force" for the worldwide rollout of offshore wind through political mobilization and the creation of a global community of practice. 

The alliance plans to consider ways to deliver a minimum of 380 GW in offshore wind capacity by 2030, with 35 GW on average each year across the 2020s and a minimum of 70 GW each year from 2030, culminating in a global target of 2,000 GW by 2050.

Corio was launched in April 2022 and its offshore wind project pipeline currently stands at around 30 GW today.


