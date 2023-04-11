Neptune Energy Partners with Eserv to Create Digital Twins of Dutch North Sea Platforms

Oil and gas firm Neptune Energy will create new “digital twins” of two offshore platforms in the Dutch North Sea, expanding its portfolio of digitized assets to 14.

The twins enable engineers to carry out traditional offshore work from an onshore location, accelerating work schedules and reducing costs.

Eserv, a UK-based firm, will digitize the Neptune-operated D15-A and K12-C platforms, having previously created digital versions of 12 platforms in the Dutch and UK sectors.

"Instead of flying to the offshore platforms to perform routine inspection and planning activities, Neptune teams can visit the assets virtually. Thousands of hours of work have been completed from office-based locations in this way since the twins were introduced," Neptune Energy said.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Operations in the Netherlands, Stephane Lacote, said: “The use of 3D technologies such as digital twins has provided significant benefits including reducing operational costs by enabling traditional offshore activities to be completed quickly and efficiently, without traveling offshore.

“Our engineering teams can now virtually visit platforms to support the safe running of operations from anywhere on the planet.”

Back in January 2022, Neptune Energy said it was, in partnership with Eserv, developing digital twins of two L10-A complex’s drilling and production platforms in the Dutch North Sea, and said that those digital twins would also support the planning of Neptune’s Carbon Capture and Storage project in the L10 area.



