Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CIMC Raffles Delivers China's First Semi-submersible Floating Solar Power Platform

April 11, 2023

Credit: CIMC Raffles
Credit: CIMC Raffles

China's CIMC Raffles, best known to Offshore Engineer readers for its offshore drilling rig construction project, has recently launched and delivered China's first semi-submersible offshore floating solar power platform.

According to CIMC, the platform is "a self-developed and self-owned intellectual property," and has been officially handed over to CIMC Solar Marine Technology (Yantai) Co., Ltd., and it has been towed to the designated location for deployment.

The platform has four single float arrays and a total installed capacity of 400 kWp, as well as net deck area of approximately 1900 square meters. 

The platform is equipped with eight systems: floating structure support, buoyancy material, multi-body connection and mooring, fender collision avoidance, photovoltaic (PV) power generation and inverter, intelligent monitoring, dynamic subsea cable transmission, and power consumption. 

Furthermore, CIMC said, the platform can operate safely in open sea areas with wave heights of up to 6.5 meters, wind speeds of up to 34 meters per second, and tidal differences of up to 4.6 meters.

A spokesperson from CIMC Offshore Renewable Energy, the developer of the platform, said that this floating PV power generation platform is China's first completed semi-submersible offshore PV demonstration project. 


Credit: CIMC Raffles

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Asia Solar

Related Offshore News

A Larsen & Toubro fabrication yard -©L&T

Larsen & Toubro Wins "Mega" Contract to Build Offshore...
Credit:benoitgrasser/AdobeStock

DNV's Joint Industry Project to Demonstrate Value of Wind...


Trending Offshore News

©John Doe/MarineTraffic.com

FPSO En Route to Develop Ivory Coast's Largest Offshore...
Energy
Jack-up drilling rig Hild (File photo: Keppel Corp.)

Borr Drilling Lines Up More Work in Latin America
Drilling

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

CIMC Raffles Delivers China's First Semi-submersible Floating Solar Power Platform

CIMC Raffles Delivers China's First Semi-submersible Floating Solar Power Platform

Maersk Supply Service and GustoMSC to Design Innovative Wind Installation Vessel for European Waters

Maersk Supply Service and GustoMSC to Design Innovative Wind Installation Vessel for European Waters

Kazakhstan Takes Oil Majors to Arbitration Over Costs

Kazakhstan Takes Oil Majors to Arbitration Over Costs

Harbour Energy, BP to Develop Viking CCS Project. FID Expected in 2024

Harbour Energy, BP to Develop Viking CCS Project. FID Expected in 2024

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine