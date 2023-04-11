CIMC Raffles Delivers China's First Semi-submersible Floating Solar Power Platform

China's CIMC Raffles, best known to Offshore Engineer readers for its offshore drilling rig construction project, has recently launched and delivered China's first semi-submersible offshore floating solar power platform.

According to CIMC, the platform is "a self-developed and self-owned intellectual property," and has been officially handed over to CIMC Solar Marine Technology (Yantai) Co., Ltd., and it has been towed to the designated location for deployment.

The platform has four single float arrays and a total installed capacity of 400 kWp, as well as net deck area of approximately 1900 square meters.

The platform is equipped with eight systems: floating structure support, buoyancy material, multi-body connection and mooring, fender collision avoidance, photovoltaic (PV) power generation and inverter, intelligent monitoring, dynamic subsea cable transmission, and power consumption.

Furthermore, CIMC said, the platform can operate safely in open sea areas with wave heights of up to 6.5 meters, wind speeds of up to 34 meters per second, and tidal differences of up to 4.6 meters.

A spokesperson from CIMC Offshore Renewable Energy, the developer of the platform, said that this floating PV power generation platform is China's first completed semi-submersible offshore PV demonstration project.





Credit: CIMC Raffles