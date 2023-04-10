Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Borr Drilling Lines Up More Work in Latin America

April 10, 2023

Jack-up drilling rig Hild (File photo: Keppel Corp.)
Jack-up drilling rig Hild (File photo: Keppel Corp.)

Borr Drilling announced it has secured more offshore drilling work in Latin America.

The Norwegian shallow water drilling company announced Monday that its jack-up rig Hild has been contracted by an undisclosed customer for a firm term of 725 days. The contract is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2023, following the conclusion of the rig’s ongoing activation.

The estimated contract value is $123 million, including mobilization and demobilization fees, Borr Drilling said.

Hild, built by Keppel Offshore & Marine to its KFELS Super B Class design and delivered in 2020, is capable of operating in 400 feet water depth and drilling to 35,000 feet. The jack-up is equipped with a maximum combined cantilever load of 2,700 kips and high capacity hook loads of 2 million pounds.

Following this award, all of the Borr Drilling’s 22 delivered units are now contracted or committed, with no open availability until late Q3 2023.

The company said it remains optimistic about recontracting opportunities for its fleet amid an improving market.

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

James Fisher Appoints Bauer as Group General Counsel

BW Energy Achieves First Oil at Hibiscus/Ruche Development off Gabon

Chevron Awards InterMoor Decommissioning Contract

