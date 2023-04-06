Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Leonardo, Siemens Sign Deal to Create Cybersecurity Platform

April 6, 2023

Leonardo and Siemens on Thursday said they signed a memorandum of understanding to offer cybersecurity solutions for infrastructure in the energy, oil and gas and industrial sectors. 

"The main area of intervention will concern the resilience against accidents and cyber attacks to automation and connectivity systems that monitor and supervise assets, equipment and processes of critical infrastructures," they said in a joint statement. 

The Italian aerospace group and German technology company will aim to offer "complete protection" from threats on infrastructure, which could have serious impact on "essential" public services. 

"Leonardo and Siemens can create new synergies based on complementary technologies and skills," Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said. Giuliano Busetto, the head of Siemens Digital Industries, said the goal was to help Italy in its digital transformation and create further value for the national industry.

(Reuters - Reporting by Angelo Amante; editing by Jason Neely)

Technology Energy Activity Europe

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Acteon's TerraSond and Benthic Win Floating Offshore Wind Survey Work in Scotland

W&T Offshore's CFO Yang to Step Down in May

Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Probe Continues, but Culprits Difficult to Determine

Hartshead Resources to Conduct Site Surveys at Two UK North Sea Locations

