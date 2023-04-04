Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Turkish Shipyard Cuts First Steel for Offshore Wind Farm Support Vessel for Dutch Owner

April 4, 2023

Credit: Tersan Shipyard
Credit: Tersan Shipyard

Turkey's Tersan Shipyard last week celebrated the steel cutting of NB1121, the second offshore wind farm support vessel being built for Acta Marine projects.

The shipyard is building two DP2 construction service operation vessels (CSOV) powered with Methanol and MDO/HVO for the Dutch vessel owner. The construction of the first vessel kicked off in January.

Designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS with the cooperation of Acta Marine, the two vessels are planned to serve in the offshore wind market. 

The vessels will feature a TWIN-X stern, an integrated walk-to-work gangway system, a 3D crane, and hotel-style accommodation areas.

The 89-meter-long and 19-meter-wide vessels will each be able to accommodate up to 135 people in 85 cabins. 

The CSOVs will be equipped with Motion Compensated Gangway systems supplied by SMST, mounted on the integrated towers with height adjustment and a personnel/cargo lift.

In addition to the advanced gangway system, the Acta Marine CSOV duo will sport a 3D-motion compensated crane with 6 tons of lifting capacity, also supplied by SMST, and 500 m2 indoor and 500 m2 outdoor cargo areas. 

The two vessels are scheduled for delivery in Q2 and Q3 2024.

Shipbuilding Offshore Energy Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

- Ampelmann’s A300 carrying cargo from vessel to offshore wind turbine. The A300 can carry up to 300kg of cargo.

Ampelmann Secures Six New Contracts in US Offshore Wind...
©Helix Energy Solutions

Helix's Newly Acquired T1400-1 Jet Trenching System to be...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Saipem FDS2/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Bags Offshore Contracts Worth $650M
Industry News
Credit: Aquadrill

Offshore Drilling Firm Seadrill Acquires Aquadrill....
Mergers & Acquisitions

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

QatarEnergy to Acquire Stake in C-10 Block Offshore Mauritania

QatarEnergy to Acquire Stake in C-10 Block Offshore Mauritania

Finland’s New Inkoo Terminal Accepts First LNG

Finland’s New Inkoo Terminal Accepts First LNG

UK: 5G Testbed to Speed Up Offshore Wind Tech Development

UK: 5G Testbed to Speed Up Offshore Wind Tech Development

DNV's Joint Industry Project to Demonstrate Value of Wind Farm Control Technology

DNV's Joint Industry Project to Demonstrate Value of Wind Farm Control Technology

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine