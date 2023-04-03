Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BW Offshore Secures Contract Extension for Ivory Coast FPSO to Discuss Sale Option

April 3, 2023

©BW Offshore (File image)
©BW Offshore (File image)

Oslo-listed FPSO leasing firm BW Offshore said Friday it had signed a short-term extension for the lease and operation of the FPSO Espoir Ivoirien.

The FPSO is operating on the Espoir field offshore the Ivory Coast for CNR International.

The short extension has been agreed to discuss a potential purchase of the FPSO by the client.  The firm period has been extended until April 28, 2023.

According to World Energy Reports (WER), the FPSO has been producing oil at the Espoir field since February 2002.

Worth noting, this was the second short-term FPSO contract extension announced on Friday by BW Offshore.

Earlier on Friday, BW Offshore signed a short-term extension for the Abo FPSO offshore Nigeria. Read more here. 


