Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Italy's Eni Involved in 5 UK Carbon Capture Projects

April 3, 2023

Credit:©Dmitry Kovalchuk/AdobeStock
Credit:©Dmitry Kovalchuk/AdobeStock

Italy's Eni said on Friday it was involved in five carbon capture projects selected by Britain in a first group of initiatives worth 20 billion pounds ($25 billion) of government funding.

The British government last Thursday said it had shortlisted a total of eight projects that could help reduce the country's carbon dioxide emissions and kick-start a hydrogen-based economy. 

It also launched initiatives in support of a domestic floating offshore wind industry, incentives for investments in renewable energy and support for research on nuclear reactors. 

Eni said it will be responsible for the transportation and storage of carbon dioxide emissions in the five projects submitted as part of the HyNet North West consortium. 

The projects will contribute to the decarbonization of large emitting companies in the industrial hub of North West England and North Wales, including the cement sector, and in the production of hydrogen with a low carbon footprint, Eni said. 

($1 = 0.8088 pounds) 

(Reuters - Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini, Kirsten Donovan)

Energy Industry News Activity Decarbonization Carbon Capture CCUS CCS

Related Offshore News

Arial view of the former Teesworks site on Teesside ©BP

UK Shortlists BP, Equinor Low-carbon Gas Power Project for...
©Mammoet

Mammoet Wins Contracts for Two 'large' Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Saipem FDS2/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Bags Offshore Contracts Worth $650M
Industry News
©Equinor

KBR Gets LoI for Work on Topsides of Equinor's Bay du...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

US Working to Address Challenges in the Way of Offshore Wind Goals

US Working to Address Challenges in the Way of Offshore Wind Goals

OPEC+ Cuts Put $100/barrel Oil Back in Sight

OPEC+ Cuts Put $100/barrel Oil Back in Sight

Vestas' 15MW Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype Reaches Full Power Rating

Vestas' 15MW Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype Reaches Full Power Rating

Sembcorp Marine Proposes Name Change Following Merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine

Sembcorp Marine Proposes Name Change Following Merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine