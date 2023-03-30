Shell Australia Names New Chair

Cecile Wake will succeed Tony Nunan as Chair of Shell Australia effective May 22, 2023, Shell Australia said Thursday.

Nunan, who led the Australian business for the past three years, will take up the newly created role of Chief of Staff and Corporate Relations, reporting to Shell CEO Wael Sawan and based in London.

"The Chief of Staff role will support delivery of the strategic agenda for the CEO and Executive Committee and lead corporate relations for Shell," Shell Australia said.

Wake, the new chair of Shell Australia, was appointed CEO of Arrow Energy, Shell’s joint venture with PetroChina, in 2020. Before this, Wake held senior commercial leadership roles at Shell and the BG Group.

She brings 25 years of international experience in LNG, oil and gas project development and operations and mergers and acquisitions. She has a Bachelor of Economics and Law from The University of Queensland.

"Shell has supplied Australians with energy for their homes and businesses for more than 120 years, and I am honored to lead Shell Australia at such a critical time, with a high-performing portfolio that stretches across gas, power and increasingly renewables,” Wake said.

Wake will also assume the role of Senior Vice President Integrated Gas Australia, overseeing Shell’s operated and non-operated gas production and liquefaction businesses in Australia.

Godson Njoku will succeed Cecile as CEO of Arrow Energy next month. Njoku joined Shell in 2002 and has held various leadership roles including CEO and Chair of Shell Gabon and Executive Vice President Production Support and Excellence, before taking up his most recent role of Senior Vice President Shell Australia East in 2020.