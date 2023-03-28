Enauta Connects New Well to FPSO Petrojarl I in Brazilian Offshore Field

Brazilian oil company Enauta said Monday it had concluded the interconnection of the new well in the Atlanta field offshore Brazil to the FPSO Petrojarl I.

According to Enauta, the well 7-ATL-5H-RJS (“5H”) is still in the production ramp-up phase, which should end by the end of this week. The current production is 9.7 thousand barrels per day (bbl/d).

This is the first well of the drilling campaign of three new wells that started in November 2022. The other wells will be ready throughout 2023 and will wait to be connected to the FPSO Atlanta in the Full Development System (“FDS”).

Currently, the daily production at Atlanta Field (“Field”) is approximately 16.1 thousand bbl/d.

To remind, Enauta in March said that it had temporarily halted the production from the 7-ATL-2HP-RJS due to equipment failure.

"In order to maximize the Field's production potential, Enauta concentrated its resources for the entry into operation of the 5H well. Therefore, the installation of the new pump on the well 7-ATL-2HP-RJS, and, the consequently resumption of its production, is currently planned for April," Enauta said Monday.

Production halt in August

Additionally, Enauta said it was evaluating, for the second quarter, a preventive stoppage in the process plant of this unit, with a consequent temporary interruption of production, for maintenance and anticipation of part of the preventive maintenance services currently planned to occur in August.

"Enauta will keep the market informed of relevant events related to the matter," Enauta said.

