Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Record 680GW of Wind Capacity to be Installed by 2027

March 27, 2023

©bphoto/AdobeStock
©bphoto/AdobeStock

A record 680 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy capacity is expected to be installed by 2027 but policymakers need to ensure supply chain bottlenecks do not slow growth to avoid missing climate targets, according to an industry report released on Monday.

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) report said policies have set the scene for accelerated deployment of onshore and offshore wind, with the industry expected to install 136 GW a year to 2027.

Total installed capacity grew to 907 GW globally last year, up 78 GW from 2021. This year new wind capacity could pass a milestone of 1 terawatt (TW).

Although GWEC expects 1.2 TW of new capacity to be installed by the end of the decade, that is only 68% of the capacity needed to help limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"Delivering to this demand requires stronger supply chains across the renewables industry – just at a time when supply chains are threatened by inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitics and bottlenecks," said Morten Dyrholm, chairman of the GWEC.

According to the report, spare capacity in the wind energy manufacturing industry is likely to disappear by 2026 unless urgent investment occurs in the supply chain, industrial capacity, as well as training and skills.

For offshore wind, Europe's turbine assembly capacity will no longer be able to support growth outside the continent and will have to double from current levels to meet European demand alone.

Shortages are expected to emerge in the second half of this decade for key components such as blades and generators.

Both Europe and the United States face the risk of supply chain shortfalls, especially if they follow through with policies to centre production and manufacturing domestically, the report said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Richard Chang)

Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

Arcadis Ost 1 project in Germany under construction. Photo credit: Parkwind NV

Japan's JERA to Buy Belgium's Top Offshore Wind Firm for...
Credit: AndSus/AdobeStock

GreenIT, CIP to Build Three Floating WInd Farms in Italy


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), in October 2022 completed the construction of the P-71 FPSO, integrating topsides on the China-built hull. Petrobras started oil production from the FPSO in December of the same year - Credit:Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz

Brazilian Authorities Launch Probe Against Sembcorp Marine...
Energy
©SBM Offshore

VIDEO: Hull of Giant Guyana-bound FPSO Enters Drydock in...
Offshore

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Purus Wind Orders Eight Offshore Wind Vessels from Damen

Purus Wind Orders Eight Offshore Wind Vessels from Damen

Record 680GW of Wind Capacity to be Installed by 2027

Record 680GW of Wind Capacity to be Installed by 2027

French Gov't Selects Corio, Qair JV for Two Offshore Wind Tenders

French Gov't Selects Corio, Qair JV for Two Offshore Wind Tenders

Worley Workers on Harbour Energy's UK Offshore Platforms Vote for Strike Action

Worley Workers on Harbour Energy's UK Offshore Platforms Vote for Strike Action

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine