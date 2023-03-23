Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK Firm's Decommissioning Tech Cuts Through Congo Offshore Project

March 23, 2023

Decom Engineering's chop saw - ©Decom Engineering
Decom Engineering's chop saw - ©Decom Engineering

UK-based Decom Engineering firm said Thursday that its specialist cutting technology had been successfully deployed on a decommissioning project offshore West Africa.

Decom, an R&D specialist focusing on the design and fabrication of cutting solutions and innovative decommissioning equipment, deployed its C1-24 chop saw in water depths of up to 1,050 meters as part of an operation to recover a jumper connector on behalf of TotalEnergies in the Gulf of Guinea, offshore the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The work scope included the cutting of the insulated 6” Duplex flowline at each end of the jumper, with the chop saw deployed by ROV with hot stab capability and using a Tungsten Carbon Tip blade with an average cutting time of 1 hour 15 minutes.©Decom Engineering

"The Congo project follows other successful workscopes on behalf of major oil and gas operators and contractors, including workscopes in the North Sea, Mauritania, Norway, and Gulf of Thailand," the company said, with bases in Aberdeen and Belfast, said.

The C-1 chop saw range is certified for use in water depths of up to 2,000 meters, has multiple buoyancy options, hot stab integration, blade reverse capability, and bespoke customization capabilities.

The company said it was expanding its C1 chop saw range with the development of a new model which will be capable of cutting piping infrastructure of up to 46” in diameter.Recovery of jumper connector ©Decom Engineering

Technology Energy Subsea Activity Decommissioning

Related Offshore News

©Orbital Marine

Orbital Marine Power to Develop 30MW Tidal Energy Project...
©Eidesvik Offshore (File image)

Eidesvik Offshore, Reach Subsea JV Wraps Buy of Subsea IMR...


Trending Offshore News

Arcadis Ost 1 project in Germany under construction. Photo credit: Parkwind NV

Japan's JERA to Buy Belgium's Top Offshore Wind Firm for...
Energy
Credit: PGS

PGS Secures 3D Seismic Survey Deal
Energy

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember Experiencing Seizure-like Symptoms Offshore Port Fourchon

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember Experiencing Seizure-like Symptoms Offshore Port Fourchon

Current News

UK Firm's Decommissioning Tech Cuts Through Congo Offshore Project

UK Firm's Decommissioning Tech Cuts Through Congo Offshore Project

Harbour Energy Boosts Expertise with New Director Appointments

Harbour Energy Boosts Expertise with New Director Appointments

China Plans to Use Renewable Energy to Help Boost Oil & Gas Production

China Plans to Use Renewable Energy to Help Boost Oil & Gas Production

Energean Looking to Boost Israel FPSO Capacity

Energean Looking to Boost Israel FPSO Capacity

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine