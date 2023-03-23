Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember Experiencing Seizure-like Symptoms Offshore Port Fourchon

March 23, 2023

©Coast Guard (Video Screenshot)
©Coast Guard (Video Screenshot)

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday it had medevaced a motor vessel crewmember Tuesday approximately 15 miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana. 

"Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 7:54 p.m. from the motor vessel Solitaire stating a crewmember was experiencing seizure-like symptoms," the Coast Guard said.

According to Coast Guard, watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist. 

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred the crewmember to University Medical Center New Orleans. 

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition, Coast Guard said.

While the coast guard did not share further info on the vessel, according to MarineTraffic.com information, Allseas' pipelayer Solitaire is currently near the location described by the Coast Guard.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to Allseas, seeking confirmation that it is indeed its pipelayer from which the worker was medevaced. We will update the article with any response we may receive.



Energy Coast Guard Pipelines Industry News Activity North America Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

©Thai Navy

Chevron Suspends Production at Thai Oil Field after Fatal...
Credit: Dmitry Kovalchuk/AdobeStock

Louisiana's Request to Oversee Carbon Storage Projects...


Trending Offshore News

Arcadis Ost 1 project in Germany under construction. Photo credit: Parkwind NV

Japan's JERA to Buy Belgium's Top Offshore Wind Firm for...
Energy
Credit: PGS

PGS Secures 3D Seismic Survey Deal
Energy

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember Experiencing Seizure-like Symptoms Offshore Port Fourchon

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember Experiencing Seizure-like Symptoms Offshore Port Fourchon

Current News

UK Firm's Decommissioning Tech Cuts Through Congo Offshore Project

UK Firm's Decommissioning Tech Cuts Through Congo Offshore Project

Harbour Energy Boosts Expertise with New Director Appointments

Harbour Energy Boosts Expertise with New Director Appointments

China Plans to Use Renewable Energy to Help Boost Oil & Gas Production

China Plans to Use Renewable Energy to Help Boost Oil & Gas Production

Energean Looking to Boost Israel FPSO Capacity

Energean Looking to Boost Israel FPSO Capacity

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine