VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember Experiencing Seizure-like Symptoms Offshore Port Fourchon

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday it had medevaced a motor vessel crewmember Tuesday approximately 15 miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

"Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 7:54 p.m. from the motor vessel Solitaire stating a crewmember was experiencing seizure-like symptoms," the Coast Guard said.

According to Coast Guard, watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred the crewmember to University Medical Center New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition, Coast Guard said.

While the coast guard did not share further info on the vessel, according to MarineTraffic.com information, Allseas' pipelayer Solitaire is currently near the location described by the Coast Guard.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to Allseas, seeking confirmation that it is indeed its pipelayer from which the worker was medevaced. We will update the article with any response we may receive.







