Venezuela's Oil Minister Resigns amid Corruption Probe into PDVSA

March 21, 2023

Venezuela's oil minister, Tareck El Aissami - Credit: Venezuela Government (File photo)
Venezuela's oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, said on Monday he would resign amid corruption investigations into state-owned oil company PDVSA, in a bid to support the investigative effort. Venezuelan anti-graft police have arrested a mayor, two judges and three government officials in connection with unusual operations in the ruling party and cargoes of oil, state television and sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Vivian Sequera/Writing by Julia Symmes CobbEditing by Leslie Adler)


https://www.industrias.gob.ve/en/2021/09/el-aissami-denounces-operation-of-theft-and-robbery-of-venezuelan-assets-abroad/

People Activity South America People and Companies

