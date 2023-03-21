Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway's Oil and Gas Output Lag Forecasts in February

March 21, 2023

©donvictori0/AdobeStock
Norway's crude oil output grew slightly in February from January but lagged an official forecast, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday. 

Crude oil output was 1.78 million barrels per day (bpd) against 1.77 million in January and a forecast 1.83 million, the NPD said in a statement. Natural gas output declined in February, to 353.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day from 356.8 mcm per day in January, lower than the forecast 358.1 mcm per day, it said. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Partners Press Ahead with Development of Venus Discovery Offshore Equatorial Guinea

Venezuela's Oil Minister Resigns amid Corruption Probe into PDVSA

UTROV System Chosen Boulder & Debris Clearance at Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

L&T Bags Major Multi-package Offshore Project

