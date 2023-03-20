GEOxyz Opens US Office

Belgium-based offshore survey services provider GEOxyz announced it has opened its first office in the United States, located in New Brunswick, N.J., as it expands to serve the offshore wind energy industry on the U.S. East Coast

"The renewable energy industry in the U.S. is an important market in full expansion and we are thrilled to establish a presence here," said Patrick Reyntjens, CEO of GEOxyz. "We have extensive experience in offshore surveying and we are eager to provide our services to support the development of new offshore wind farms on the East Coast."

The new office will serve as GEOxyz's US headquarters and will be led by vice president U.S., Douglas Forbes, and director U.S., Leeron Tagger. The office will enable GEOxyz to provide its survey services closer to clients working in the U.S. region and establishing new connections with local representatives.