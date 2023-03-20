Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

GEOxyz Opens US Office

March 20, 2023

(File photo: GEOxyz)
(File photo: GEOxyz)

Belgium-based offshore survey services provider GEOxyz announced it has opened its first office in the United States, located in New Brunswick, N.J., as it expands to serve the offshore wind energy industry on the U.S. East Coast

"The renewable energy industry in the U.S. is an important market in full expansion and we are thrilled to establish a presence here," said Patrick Reyntjens, CEO of GEOxyz. "We have extensive experience in offshore surveying and we are eager to provide our services to support the development of new offshore wind farms on the East Coast."

The new office will serve as GEOxyz's US headquarters and will be led by vice president U.S., Douglas Forbes, and director U.S., Leeron Tagger. The office will enable GEOxyz to provide its survey services closer to clients working in the U.S. region and establishing new connections with local representatives.

Offshore Offshore Energy Hydrographic Geoscience Industry News Offshore Wind North America Renewables

Related Offshore News

From left, Tsutomu Yokoyama, General Manager of the Green Business Group, NYK; and James Tham, Managing Director of Penguin Shipyard International. Image courtesy NYK

NYK's First Domestic CTV Named "Rera As"
©Ulstein

Keel Laid for Olympic's CSOV in Poland


Trending Offshore News

©Thai Navy

Chevron Suspends Production at Thai Oil Field after Fatal...
Offshore
FPF-1 / Credit: Markus Jokinen/MarineTraffic,com

Massive Strike Looms on UKCS as 1400 Offshore Workers...
Energy

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

GEOxyz Opens US Office

GEOxyz Opens US Office

TWP Reveals Names for Two 1GW Offshore Wind Farms in Scotland

TWP Reveals Names for Two 1GW Offshore Wind Farms in Scotland

Wagenborg to Transport 107 Foundations for Ørsted's Offshore Wind Farms

Wagenborg to Transport 107 Foundations for Ørsted's Offshore Wind Farms

Netherlands to Build 500MW Offshore Green Hydrogen Facility

Netherlands to Build 500MW Offshore Green Hydrogen Facility

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine