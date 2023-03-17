Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NATO's Stoltenberg, EU's von der Leyen Travel to North Sea Platform

March 17, 2023

Credit: NATO ©CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Credit: NATO ©CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The heads of NATO and the European Commission flew on Friday to a North Sea platform bigger than the Eiffel Tower in a visit underlining Norway's importance for gas supplies since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Troll A platform extracts gas from Norway's biggest gas field. After a drop in Russian flows, the Nordic country last year became the largest gas supplier to the EU.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will discuss the protection of infrastructure and gas supplies to Europe with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, and Equinor CEO Anders Opedal, Stoere's office said in a statement.

Security at Norwegian petroleum installations was increased after the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines on Sept. 26 in the Baltic Sea, with NATO allies providing military support.Joint press point with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre and the CEO of Equinor Anders Opedal on the Troll A offshore natural gas platform off the west coast of Norway - ©Nato

In addition, NATO and the EU in January set up a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to the Nord Stream explosions. 

Norway's police security agency said in February that Russia would seek to gather more intelligence about Norway's oil and gas infrastructure as part of efforts to put pressure on European energy supplies.

Troll alone covered 11.3% of EU gas consumption last year, according to operator Equinor. The field accounts for one-third of daily Norwegian gas exports to Europe.

The gas from Troll, which is situated some 65 km (40 miles) offshore, is piped to a processing plant on Norway's west coast before it is piped again to the European Union and Britain. 

The platform rests on four concrete pillars on the seabed and the overall structure is taller than the Eiffel Tower.


 (Reuters - Reporting by Nora Buli, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Angus MacSwan)

Offshore Energy North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

©Aker BP

Aker BP Starts Production from North Sea Oil Field
The gas leak from the September 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline measured over 950 meters in diameter.- ©Swedish Coast Guard

EU Plans Annual Naval Exercise to Protect Subsea...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

Thailand Rushes to Avert Spill After Fatal Accident on Oil...
Tankers
©malp/AdobeStock

DNV Study Highlights Importance and Potential of Offshore...
Energy

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Vattenfall Picks Port for Giant Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone

Vattenfall Picks Port for Giant Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone

GEOS Wins UK, Norway Contracts for Energy Duchess Offshore Vessel

GEOS Wins UK, Norway Contracts for Energy Duchess Offshore Vessel

Malaysia: Petra Energy Wins Work for Accommodation Workboat

Malaysia: Petra Energy Wins Work for Accommodation Workboat

UK's SFO Seizes More than $8M from Ex-Petrobras Employee

UK's SFO Seizes More than $8M from Ex-Petrobras Employee

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine