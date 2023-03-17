Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dogger Bank A Sets Sail: Giant Offshore Wind Farm Takes Another Step Forward

March 17, 2023

Credit: Aibel
Credit: Aibel

Dogger Bank A, a substation for the first phase of the giant Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the UK, sailed away from Aibel's Yard in Haugesund, Norway, on Thursday.

Dogger Bank A is the first of three Offshore Wind Platforms Aibel is building on behalf of the Dogger Bank wind farm consortium comprising Equinor, SSE Renewables, and Vårgrønn.

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank wind farm will be located in the UK North Sea, 130 kilometers off the Yorkshire coast.

The topside for the Dogger Bank A platform was constructed at Aibel’s yard in Thailand, where it set several records, including being the largest installation ever moved on Thai soil. It was then shipped to Norway for final outfitting.

The Dogger Bank A platform weighs 7,500 tonnes measuring 74 x 51 meters across and 40 meters high. 

The platform will receive electricity from 95 offshore wind turbines and convert it into 320 kilovolts of direct current, which will then be sent to shore. The generation capacity of Dogger Bank A is 1.2 GW. 

In total, the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm will have the capacity to power six million British households.


See the photos from the sailaway ceremony here.

