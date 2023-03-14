Reach Subsea to Provide Full Range of Services for Equinor under 3-year Agreement

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea said Monday it had signed three-year frame agreement with Equinor for work on the Norwegian continental shelf and internationally to 2026.

The agreement covers the full spectrum of Reach Subsea services, the company said.

Reach Subsea CEO Jostein Alendal said the frame agreement will be an excellent driver for the growth and utilization of Reach Subsea’s modern and expanded fleet of conventional vessels as well as the unmanned Reach Remote fleet, with the two first vessels expected to be launched in 2023.

"I would also highlight that we now will support a customer across the full spectrum of services, including survey and data processing services that we obtained through the acquisitions of iSurvey and Octio,” Alendal said.

The frame agreement covers all core activities for Reach Subsea, including installation support, seabed intervention and all forms of subsea surveys and monitoring.

First call-off

Reach Subsea also announced the award of the first call-off under the frame agreement with Equinor for a gravimetry survey campaign at four Equinor-operated gas fields in the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea, and the Barents Sea.

The work will include the utilization of the high-end technology from Reach Subsea’s monitoring group, formerly known as Octio, the company said.

The activities will be performed from the newly acquired ROV survey/light construction vessel Viking Reach (ex-Edda Sun), and the work will have a duration of approximately two months and will start in the second quarter of 2023.

The call-off includes options for additional work within the capacity of the frame agreement, and the vessel will be mobilized with one SROV Survey ROV plus one work class ROV and hull-mounted survey equipment for this purpose.