Equinor Secures Drilling Permit from NPD for Norwegian Sea Well

March 13, 2023

Deepsea Stavanger ©NPD (file photo)
The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for the well 6406/5-2 S, in the Norwegian Sea, off Norway.

NPD said Monday the drilling would start in March, using Odfjell Drilling's semi-submersible drilling rig Deepsea Stavanger.

Equinor is the operator of the license containing the drilling prospect. Its partners in the block are TotalEnergies and Petoro.

Back in January, The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) gave Equinor its consent for this exploration well, too.

The PSA said at the time that the name of the drilling prospect was Tott West. The well sits at a water depth of 304 meters.

The offshore safety regulator said in January that the drilling would take 81 days to complete, with additional 22 days upon any discovery 


