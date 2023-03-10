Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Workers to Strike at UK Continental Shelf

March 10, 2023

Clair Ridge platform (File photo: BP)
Clair Ridge platform (File photo: BP)

British union Unite on Friday said several Sparrows offshore services workers have voted to strike at dozens of platforms on the UK continental shelf including those of BP and Shell.

Around 150 Sparrows workers across more than 20 oil and gas platforms have voted for strike in a dispute over pay, the union said in a press release.

This comes after the union last week announced its Sparrows members working on BP’s Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, Glen Lyon and Mungo installations backed strike action in a separate dispute over pay and conditions.

The strike action will hit BP’s platforms from March 29 to June 7 in a series of 24, 48 and 72-hour stoppages, the Unite said in the release today, adding that a continuous ban on overtime will also start on March 21.

This will also hit a number of other major operators including Apache and Harbour Energy.


(Reuters - Reporting by Seher Dareen, Swati Verma and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Louise Heavens)

Production

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

