Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron, Jera in CCS MoU

March 8, 2023

Chris Powers, Vice President of Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage at Chevron, and Mr. Gaku Takagi, Executive Officer, Head of the Resource Procurement and Investment Division of JERA, sign MOU to explore carbon capture and storage projects in United States and Australia. (Photo: Chevron)
Chris Powers, Vice President of Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage at Chevron, and Mr. Gaku Takagi, Executive Officer, Head of the Resource Procurement and Investment Division of JERA, sign MOU to explore carbon capture and storage projects in United States and Australia. (Photo: Chevron)

 Chevron New Energies, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., and JERA Co. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for collaboration on carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects located in the United States and Australia. 

"This MOU has the potential to expand the significant liquid natural gas (LNG) relationship that Chevron and JERA have today, and further demonstrates the commitment and dedication both companies have to advancing lower carbon solutions," Chevron said.

Chevron said the MOU furthered the collaboration between the two companies in the lower carbon space, following the November 2022 announcement of their collaboration on the potential co-development of lower carbon fuel in Australia and the study of liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC) in the United States.

In September 2022, Chevron said it was part of three joint ventures that were granted permits to undertake evaluation and appraisal work for the potential storage of carbon dioxide offshore Australia.

The blocks, including two in the Carnarvon Basin off the north-western coast of Western Australia and one in the Bonaparte Basin offshore Northern Territory, total more than 31,500 km2 or nearly 7.8 million acres – an area larger than Belgium. Read more.

Also, in May 2022, Chevron closed the transaction to enter a U.S. Gulf of Mexico carbon capture and storage joint venture with Talos Energy and Carbonvert. Read more.

Energy Activity Decarbonization Carbon Capture CCS Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Offshore News

©Crown Estate

The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland Survey Industry...
© NPD

Five Firms Apply for North Sea CO2 Storage in Norway


Trending Offshore News

©Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore to Exit Platform Supply Vessel Business....
Offshore
©harvey wilson

Valaris Bags Three Offshore Drilling Contracts Including...
Deepwater

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

US Expects to Finalize Five-year Offshore Drilling Plan in December

US Expects to Finalize Five-year Offshore Drilling Plan in December

Belgian Firms Unveil Harsh-environment Offshore Floating Solar Tech

Belgian Firms Unveil Harsh-environment Offshore Floating Solar Tech

CERAWeek: TotalEnergies CEO Talk Briefly Disrupted by Protestor

CERAWeek: TotalEnergies CEO Talk Briefly Disrupted by Protestor

Chariot Makes Progress with Anchois Gas Project Offshore Morocco as FEED Complete

Chariot Makes Progress with Anchois Gas Project Offshore Morocco as FEED Complete

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine