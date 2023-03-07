Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ONE-Dyas Opts for LiMain for Unmanned Offshore Rig

March 7, 2023

Artist impression of platform N05-A and the connection to windfarm Riffgat. Image courtesy Liebherr
Artist impression of platform N05-A and the connection to windfarm Riffgat. Image courtesy Liebherr
The Dutch oil and gas company ONE-Dyas is the first customer to purchase a Liebherr offshore crane, type RL 2600, in combination with the innovative service concept Liebherr Intelligent Maintenance, LiMain, which enables remote maintenance of the crane on an unmanned platform. Image courtesy Liebherr
The Dutch oil and gas company ONE-Dyas is the first customer to purchase a Liebherr offshore crane, type RL 2600, in combination with the innovative service concept Liebherr Intelligent Maintenance, LiMain, which enables remote maintenance of the crane on an unmanned platform. Image courtesy Liebherr

The Dutch oil and gas company ONE-Dyas is the first to purchase a Liebherr offshore crane, type RL 2600, in combination with the recently launched service concept Liebherr Intelligent Maintenance (LiMain). 

LiMain is a fully digital, remote, and semi-automatic maintenance system, and with it ONE-Dyas can remotely maintain the new Liebherr crane
on the unmanned platform.

ONE-Dyas will install the first electrified gas production platform in the North Sea, designed to run entirely on offshore wind power from the nearby Riffgat Offshore Wind Farm. The N05-A project is part of the so-called GEMS area, an area approximately 20 to 80 km north of the Ems estuary.

“We have made a strategic decision to purchase the RL 2600 in combination with LiMain’s innovative remote maintenance concept," said Michel Mens, Lead Engineer E/I and Rotating Equipment at ONE-Dyas. "Our aim is to minimize the maintenance effort significantly, but at the same time to ensure a service life of the crane of more than 20 years. 

With LiMain, maintenance can be carried out remotely, from the shore, saving signficantly the time, money and emissions spent delivering maintenance crews to the rig.

With LiMain maintenance independent of time and place is possible. Platform operators can choose from various modules and so determine the
degree of autonomy and scope of intelligent maintenance for the crane. Image courtesy Liebherr

Related Offshore News

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser - Credit: Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco CEO Will Not Attend Houston Energy Conference
©Plamen/AdobeStock

Oil Prices Drop after Report on UAE Debating OPEC Exit


Trending Offshore News

©Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore to Exit Platform Supply Vessel Business....
Offshore
©Deepsea Bollsta, previously known as West Bollsta - Credit: Geir Vinnes/MarineTraffic.com

Shell Strikes Oil Again in Namibia with Jonker-1X...
Drilling

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

FACTBOX - Carbon Capture and Storage Projects Across Europe

FACTBOX - Carbon Capture and Storage Projects Across Europe

ONE-Dyas Opts for LiMain for Unmanned Offshore Rig

ONE-Dyas Opts for LiMain for Unmanned Offshore Rig

Reelwell to Provide Equinor with DualLink Powered and Wired Drill Pipe in $10M Deal

Reelwell to Provide Equinor with DualLink Powered and Wired Drill Pipe in $10M Deal

Rystad: Offshore Oil & Gas is Back

Rystad: Offshore Oil & Gas is Back

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine