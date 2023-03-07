Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
EDF Renewables, Jan De Nul, and Luminus Join Forces for Belgium Offshore Wind Tender

March 7, 2023

EDF Renewables, Jan De Nul Group, and Luminus have teamed up to bid for a commercial-scale offshore wind tender for the first phase of the Princess Elisabeth Zone in Belgium.

The Princess Elisabeth Zone is an area identified by the federal government to increase Belgium’s local renewable electricity production by up to 3.5 GW.

The joint venture said it would bring together partners’ expertise and experience in offshore wind energy to deliver a qualitative and competitive bid. 

EDF Renewables has been active in Belgium with the 325MW C-Power offshore wind project since 2012. Jan De Nul is a Belgium-based, international offshore installation contractor. Luminus is a Belgian electricity producer and supplier.


