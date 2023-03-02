TechnipFMC Wins "Substantial" Flexible Pipe Contract in Angola

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has won a contract with Azule Energy to supply flexible pipe for the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project, offshore Angola.

Azule Energy, a BP and Eni joint venture in Angola, is the operator of Block 15/06 in Angola offshore, partnering with Sonangol P&P and SSI Fifteen Limited

TechnipFMC said the contract had a substantial value. For TechnipFMC, a “substantial” contract is between $250 million and $500 million.

"The contract is one of TechnipFMC’s largest-ever awards for flexible pipe in West Africa, and covers the engineering, procurement, and supply of jumpers, flowlines, risers, and all associated ancillary equipment. The flexible pipe will connect the new Agogo [FPSO] facility to the subsea production systems," TechnipFMC said.

Malaysia's Yinson will supply the FPSO.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “Our ability to meet Azule’s flexible pipe needs, which allows for optimized riser and flowline system configuration, was instrumental in winning this award. This is another example of our unique capability to support fast-track greenfield developments, and we are excited to be supporting Azule Energy and its partners on this project.”

