PXGEO Names Tony Bowman CEO

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Offshore seismic survey firm PXGEO announced it has appointed Tony Bowman as chief executive officer, effective April 3, 2023.

Bowman joins PXGEO from an executive career at Schlumberger. During his almost 30-year tenure, he held a number of senior roles across multiple geographical locations, including president, WesternGeco as well as president, Schlumberger Information Solutions.

Bowman’s appointment follows the departure of CEO Duncan Eley, who has decided to resign and leave PXGEO. The company's founder Peter Zickerman will serve as interim CEO.

PXGEO also announced changes to its board of directors. Zickerman, a current director, has been appointed executive chairman of the board, and Christopher Mallon has joined the board as an independent director.