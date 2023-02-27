Hornbeck Buys Six OSVs from Edison Chouest

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Covington, La.-based offshore vessel owner Hornbeck Offshore Services has reached a deal to acquire six offshore supply vessels (OSV) from an affiliate of its peer Edison Chouest Offshore.

Hornbeck announced Monday it entered into a definitive vessel purchase agreement with Edison Chouest's Nautical Solutions to buy the "high-spec new generation" OSVs for an undisclosed cash price. Each of the vessels are U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-qualified, 280 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of circa 4,750 DWT, the company said.

Hornbeck said it expects to take serial deliveries of all six vessels over the next 12 to 15 months, based on certain conditions.

Todd Hornbeck, the company's president and chief executive officer, said, "We are very excited about this additional acquisition, which continues our growth strategy for the benefit of our employees, oilfield and non-oilfield customers and other constituents. We continue to explore our strategic plans for additional growth and business diversification initiatives as we look to the future."

Hornbeck has been growing its fleet, having purchased 10 OSVs from Edison Chouest in January 2022 and another three from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) in February 2022.