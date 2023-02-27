Damen, Ampelmann JV Nets 2-Year Fast Crew Supplier Deal with Petrobras

OceanXpress, a crew change joint venture between Damen Shipyards Group and Ampelmann, recently secured a two-year offshore support contract in cooperation with Compagnie Maritime Monégasque (CMM) with Petrobras off the coast of Brazil.

The Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 7011 Aqua Helix, equipped with an Ampelmann S-type system, will transport personnel to and from offshore platforms in support of an Oil & Gas (O&G) project. The vessel arrived in Brazil on January 26.

Robin Segaar, Sales Manager at Damen said, “During the design phase of the FCS 7011, we considered the Brazilian market a strong fit due to its geography and concentration of offshore assets. We’re very pleased, therefore, to have this opportunity to demonstrate the potential of the vessel in this prime location of offshore activity.”

According to Ampelmann, its S-type gangway, installed on the vessle, allows for the safe and continuous flow of offshore personnel to and from the offshore platforms, even in rough sea states.

"This energy-efficient system, designed specifically for the FCS 7011, compensates for the motions of the vessel in all six degrees of freedom, making offshore access as easy as crossing the street," Ampelmann said.

Furthermore, Ampelmann said, the FCS 7011 Aqua Helix features a VEEM Gyrostabiliser which reduces roll motions up to 70%, working in combination with the vessel’s retractable bow thrusters, ensures "outstanding" DP2 performance.

The vessel can sail at speeds of up to 40 knots and transport up to 122 passengers at a time. The Aqua Helix is expected to start work in the coming weeks.