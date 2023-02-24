U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale Set for March

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) said Friday that it would hold an oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico in March 2023.

The Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale 259 will offer approximately 13,600 blocks on 73.3 million acres in the Western, Central, and Eastern Planning Areas on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

Lease Sale 259 was one of three offshore lease sales initially cancelled by the Biden Administration in May 2022. The subsequent Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) mandated that BOEM hold Lease Sale 259 no later than March 31, 2023, and Lease Sale 261 by September 30, 2023.

The opening and reading of the bids will begin at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time on March 29, 2023.

Offshore wind in GoM

It is worth noting, earlier this week, the U.S. administration proposed the first-ever offshore wind lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico , as part of the government's plan to spur offshore wind deployment beyond the East Coast.

The proposed sale is part of the leasing path announced by Secretary Haaland in 2021 to meet the Biden-Harris administration’s goal to deploy 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030 and follows the Department’s approval of the nation's first two commercial-scale offshore wind projects.



The Proposed Sale Notice (PSN) announced Wednesday includes a 102,480-acre area offshore Lake Charles, Louisiana, and two areas offshore Galveston, Texas, one comprising 102,480 acres and the other comprising 96,786 acres.



