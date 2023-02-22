Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Belgium on High Alert as Russian 'Spy Ship' Detected in North Sea

February 22, 2023

©Sebastian/AdobeStock
©Sebastian/AdobeStock

Belgium said it is investigating the presence of a Russian "spy ship" in the North Sea, a day after its neighbor the Netherlands reported that Russia was targeting North Sea infrastructure.

The ship was detected in the Belgian North Sea around mid-November last year, Vincent Van Quickenborne, the Justice and North Sea minister, said in a statement headlined "Russian spy ship off our coast in November".

While the presence of Russian ships in the North Sea is not forbidden, Belgium said it was monitoring the situation closely, in the context of the war in Ukraine.

"We don't know the exact motives of this Russian ship, but let's not be naive," Van Quickenborne said. "Especially if it behaves suspiciously close to our wind farms, undersea gas and data cables and other critical infrastructure."

The Dutch military intelligence agency said on Monday it detected a Russian ship at an offshore wind farm in the North Sea as it tried to map out energy infrastructure. The Dutch navy and coast guard escorted the ship out of the area.

Since the start of the year, the Belgian Maritime Security Act has come into force and allows, among other, for camera surveillance at sea, with mobile cameras on drones or ships. 

The government says it will use this to monitor wind turbines and will take necessary measures.

Moscow has not commented on the Dutch and Belgian reports about the ship. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Marine Strauss,)

Offshore Energy Maritime Safety Geoscience Pipelines Offshore Wind Activity Safety & Security Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

©James Fisher

Offshore Wind: Uptime's Gangways for Diamond SOV
©Vard

Norway: Project Launched to Develop Offshore Charging...


Trending Offshore News

This Maxar WorldView-3 image, collected January 15, 2022, shows offshore petroleum activity in the Guyanese Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). (Credit: Maxar Technologies)

Guyana to Monitor Offshore Drilling Rigs, Potential Oil...
Technology
© Remus Rigo / Adobe Stock

Romania Sees Black Sea Gas as 'Game Changer' for Region
Deepwater

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Nexans' Cables for US' First Grid-connected Wave Energy Test Facility

Nexans' Cables for US' First Grid-connected Wave Energy Test Facility

Belgium on High Alert as Russian 'Spy Ship' Detected in North Sea

Belgium on High Alert as Russian 'Spy Ship' Detected in North Sea

Noble Innovator, the Largest Vessel Ever to Visit Port of Aberdeen, Arrives for Maintenance

Noble Innovator, the Largest Vessel Ever to Visit Port of Aberdeen, Arrives for Maintenance

Guyana's Offshore Oil Potential Draws Attention from Indian Firms

Guyana's Offshore Oil Potential Draws Attention from Indian Firms

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine