Norway's January Oil, Gas Production Drops

Norway's crude oil output slipped in January from the previous month, missing official forecast, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday.

Crude oil output eased to 1.75 million barrels per day (bpd) in January from 1.77 million bpd in December, missing a forecast of 1.78 million bpd, the NPD said.

Natural gas output also declined slightly to 356.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day in January from 360.3 mcm per day in December, but exceeded a forecast of 343.4 mcm per day, it added.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)