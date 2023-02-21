P&O Maritime to Convert Multi-carrying Vessel to Cable Layer

Dubai-based P&O Maritime Logistics announced plans to convert one of its multi-carrying vessels (MCV) into a cable laying vessel (CLV).

Set to start operations in the third quarter of 2024, the newly converted vessel will be equipped with a battery system, as well as a low fuel consumption propulsion layout for green methanol fuel.

P&O Maritime Logistics, a DP World company, anticipates that one of the main use of the vessel will be to connect offshore wind farms with the mainland.

The newly converted vessel will have the ability to host up to 64 seafarers and features a single basket cable carousel with an outside diameter of 24 meters. It will feature an ultra-shallow draft, engineered grounding capability and a 4,000-tonne cable load capacity.

Marc van der Zwaluw, Project Manager at C-Job Naval Architects, said, “With the increasing demand in the offshore wind sector, this vessel will be able to meet the operational demands for the installation of next-generation windmill infrastructure thanks to its optimized deck layout.

“Furthermore, in close cooperation with P&O Maritime Logistics, we were able to create a design that was best suited to their operational profile. The design focused on optimized vessel performance and features a DP-2 positioning system and a low fuel consumption propulsion layout that is ready for green methanol fuel and zero emission operations.”

Martin Helweg, CEO of P&O Maritime Logistics said, “The conversion of our vessel is a real step change. It means, apart from expanding our existing services and products into a more specialized offering, that we can also make a positive contribution to the decarbonization of our industry. One way of doing this is by using alternative energy to power the converted vessel. The other important contribution is that the CLV will predominately support the construction, development, and maintenance of existing and prospective wind farms. Lastly, and by repurposing an existing vessel, we are able to extend the lifetime of this particular product quite significantly to keep up with the increasing demand in the sector.”