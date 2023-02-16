Bourbon and Horizon Join Forces to Provide Offshore Vessel Services in North Sea and Canada

Bourbon and Horizon Maritime have created a new joint venture that will offer marine services and operations in the North Sea and Canadian offshore markets.

Incorporated in Norway, the new company is called Bourbon Horizon, and, according to a press release issued Thursday, it will become "a new leader in offshore operations in the harshest environments."

It will be strategically positioned in Fosnavåg (Norway) and St. John’s (Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada), with a base fleet of "seven modern and capable offshore support vessels."

The fleet includes five platform supply vessels, a large AHTS with WROV, and a MPSV currently configured for subsea and trenching services.

Cliff Gaetz as Managing Director of Bourbon Horizon AS will be supported by Bjørn Remøy and senior Operational leads, Ståle Kyrkjedelen and Colin Doody.

Bourbon Horizon AS will also offer comprehensive ship management services to other shipowners in the industry.

Rodolphe Bouchet, Bourbon Marine & Logistics CEO: "Entering this strategic partnership with Horizon Maritime represents a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our current position in the North Sea markets. The Bourbon Horizon AS JV will also support the consolidation of the OSV

sector in harsh environments, while achieving substantial economies of scale, to allow the creation of a diversified and particularly competitive offering."

Cliff Gaetz, Bourbon Horizon MD: "Horizon is pleased to partner with Bourbon Marine & Logistics, a global leader in the offshore service market and I’m excited to join my colleagues in this joint venture. Bourbon Horizon AS will combine our expertise in challenging offshore environments, focused on delivering modern equipment, experienced personnel, innovative solutions, and exceptional value in support of offshore oil & gas and renewable projects."