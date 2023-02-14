Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seaway 7 Wins Multi-million Dollar Offshore Wind Contract

February 14, 2023

©Matvejs/AdobeStock
©Matvejs/AdobeStock

Subsea 7's renewable energy focused subsidiary Seaway 7 said Tuesday it had won a large offshore wind contract. For Seaway 7, “large” contracts are worth between $300 million and $500 million.

The client hasn't been named, but the contract is for the transport and installation of inner-array grid and export cables for an undisclosed offshore wind farm project.

The scope includes the transport and installation of inner-array and export power cables and respective cable protection systems. Operations on the project will start in 2023 and continue through 2024 and 2025.

The project remains subject to client final investment decision (FID).

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Subsea Cables Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

©Ian Dyball - AdobeStock

UK: Carbon Storage Project Delays Offshore Wind Farm...
©Global Image Archive/AdobeStock

Philippines' Citicore to Invest $4B in Renewable Energy....


Trending Offshore News

Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Transocean's Drillship to be Used for Deep-Sea Mineral...
Drilling
©J McCartan/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore Workers' Strike Could Affect Over 30 Platforms in...
Energy

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Oil and Gas Industry Earned $4 Trillion in 2022, Says IEA Chief Birol

Oil and Gas Industry Earned $4 Trillion in 2022, Says IEA Chief Birol

Borr Drilling Adds 625 Days to Backlog with Hat-trick of Jack-up Rig Deals

Borr Drilling Adds 625 Days to Backlog with Hat-trick of Jack-up Rig Deals

Floating Energy Allyance Selects Ocean Infinity for Offshore Wind Farm Survey

Floating Energy Allyance Selects Ocean Infinity for Offshore Wind Farm Survey

Snøhvit Future: Aibel Wins EPCI Contract for Melkøya Plant Upgrades

Snøhvit Future: Aibel Wins EPCI Contract for Melkøya Plant Upgrades

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine