Seaway 7 Wins Multi-million Dollar Offshore Wind Contract

Subsea 7's renewable energy focused subsidiary Seaway 7 said Tuesday it had won a large offshore wind contract. For Seaway 7, “large” contracts are worth between $300 million and $500 million.

The client hasn't been named, but the contract is for the transport and installation of inner-array grid and export cables for an undisclosed offshore wind farm project.

The scope includes the transport and installation of inner-array and export power cables and respective cable protection systems. Operations on the project will start in 2023 and continue through 2024 and 2025.

The project remains subject to client final investment decision (FID).



