Ex-Maersk Drilling Director to Become Scana CCO

Oslo-listed maritime and offshore services provider Scana has appointed Espen Thomassen as the chief commercial officer.

He comes from the role of Director, Head of Commercial - Norway in legacy Maersk Drilling, now Noble Corp. – one of the largest offshore drilling companies in the world. Espen Thomassen ©Scana

Scana said that the 35-year-old broiught with him over 10 years of "relevant, international experience from various leadership roles in companies such as Maersk Drilling, Global Maritime, and Axess Group,"

Thomassen, who takes up the position on April 1,, has an extensive international network and relevant experience with business development, restructuring, strategy, and M&A, Scana said.

“Espen's expertise and experience will ensure good continuity and progression for the company. I look forward to working closely with him and the rest of the team to achieve Scana's strategic, commercial, and operational goals,” says Oddbjørn Haukøy, interim CEO of Scana.