Brazil Govt Will Promote Recovery in Shipbuilding, Oil & Gas, President Lula Says

February 7, 2023

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - Credit: Palácio do Planalto - CC BY 2.0
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - Credit: Palácio do Planalto - CC BY 2.0

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday his government would promote recovery in the country's shipbuilding and oil and gas sectors, with more investment from state-run oil firm Petrobras SA  and development bank BNDES. 

"Petrobras will return to invest here in Rio de Janeiro and the BNDES will invest more in the country's productive sectors," he said during the inauguration of a health facility in Rio de Janeiro state. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Sarah Morland)

