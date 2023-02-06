Sif to Build Jacket Piles for BorWin5

Sif, a Dutch manufacturer of monopiles and transition pieces (TP) for offshore wind turbines, said it would produce 14 jacket piles for the BorWin5 offshore grid connection project on behalf of Dragados Offshore.

Dragados Offshore, in consortium with Siemens, will develop, build, and deliver the HVDC converter platform BorWin5 for Tennet.

The project consists of a 900 megawatt capacity system for the transmission of electrical energy between the offshore wind farm He Dreiht operated by EnBW in the German North Sea and a grid connection point on land.

BorWin5 is the 15th offshore grid connection system implemented by TenneT in the German North Sea.

The He Dreiht offshore wind farm will be built about 90 kilometers northwest of Borkum and around 110 kilometers west of Helgoland and is scheduled to enter operation at the end of 2025.

In 2017, EnBW secured the contract in the first offshore tendering process in Germany with a zero-cent bid.

Turbines with an output of 15 megawatts are set to be used for the first time here. EnBW is planning to make the final investment decision in the first quarter of 2023.