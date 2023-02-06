Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS in U.S. Gulf of Mexico 4D OBN Survey

February 6, 2023

Credit: Magseis Fairfield (File image)
Norwegian offshore seismic data acquisition and processing firm TGS said Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding to carry out a proprietary 4D OBN survey in Walker Ridge canyon in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. 

The survey is planned to start in the third quarter of 2023, with a duration of about 100 days, the company said.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: "In January, TGS acquired Magseis Fairfield with the ambition to create a unique offering of robust data processing and imaging quality, best-in-class OBN technology, and a leading multi-client business. 

"We are excited at the opportunity to enhance our capabilities to create a stronger, more competitive, and commercially successful organization.

"In good collaboration with one of our key clients, we are pleased to announce this OBN survey over a key asset in a strategically important region. Our first contract announcement since the acquisition further strengthens our OBN backlog for 2023 and positions TGS well for further 4D activities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico."

