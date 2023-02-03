Aqua Helix Gets Two-year Contract Offshore Brazil

Damen Shipyards Group and Compagnie Maritime Monégasque (CMM) announced a two-year offshore support contract for Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 7011 Aqua Helix. The vessel will transport personnel to and from offshore platforms in support of an oil and gas decommissioning project. The 2022-built Aqua Helix arrived in Brazil on January 26 and is anticipated to commence work in the coming weeks.

“During the design phase of the FCS 7011, we considered the Brazilian market a strong fit for this vessel, due to its geography and concentration of offshore assets,” Robin Segaar, Sales Manager at Damen.

CMM already operates a fleet of Damen Sea Axe fast oil spill response vessels in Brazil, and the company's CEO, Christophe Vancauwenbergh, said, “We are very pleased with the Sea Axe’s performance in Brazilian waters. It has proven to reduce slamming and fuel consumption significantly at high speeds, while increasing safety and comfort onboard.”

Damen describes the Aqua Helix as a viable and safe alternative to surfer and helicopter transfers, with the ability to transport up to 122 passengers at a time over greater distances.

The vessel is equipped with an Ampelmann S-type motion compensated walkway, allowing a continual flow of personnel to and from the offshore platform in safety and comfort. The ship also features a VEEM Gyrostabilizer, which reduces roll motions up to 70%, working alongside the vessel’s (retractable) bow thrusters, ensures strong DP performance, Damen said.

Featuring lightweight, aluminum construction, the vessel can sail at speeds of up to 40 knots.