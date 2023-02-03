Stena Drilling Wins Contract for 1983-built Offshore Rig

Offshore drilling company Stena Drilling said Friday it had signed a drilling contract with the oil and gas company Ithaca Energy in the UK.

Under the contract with Ithaca Energy, the rig's operations on the UK Continental Shelf are expected to start between June 1, 2023, and September 1, 2023. The contract is firm for one well.

Financial details were not disclosed.

According to the rig's AIS, the Stena Spey is currently at anchor in Scapa Flow. Scapa Flow is a large, sheltered bay in the Orkney Islands, off the north coast of Scotland.

The Stena Spey is a drilling, completion, and workover rig built in 1983 by Daewoo in South Korea. The Stena Spey is a Friede & Goldman L907 (enhanced Pacesetter) twin-pontoon, column-stabilized, self-propelled, semi-submersible offshore drilling rig. Since entering service in 1983, the rig has undergone several upgrades.

Last year, the rig had a stint on the UKCS, working for TotalEnergies.

According to information supplied earlier this week to Offshore Engineer by Wood Mackenzie, there were 25 semi submersible drilling rigs in Europe, of which 18 were under contract and seven were available.

Also, according to Woodmac, global average dayrates for midwater floaters were around $200,600.

Stena Spey Facts: