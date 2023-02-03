Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Uptime's Gangway's for Pelagic Wind Services CSOVs

February 3, 2023

©Uptime International
©Uptime International

Uptime International has secured two contracts with Cochin Shipyard in India, for the supply of logistics systems to be included on their newbuild offshore wind service vessels being built for Pelagic Wind Services. 

Uptime's scope includes complete personnel and cargo logistics systems, each consisting of an all-electric, 30 m autonomous gangway with integrated 3D crane capability, mounted on an elevator tower to ensure stepless access between CSOVs and turbines. 

A standalone, high-capacity 3D crane will also be supplied as part of the system delivery. 

The project will start immediately, with deliveries scheduled from Q1 2025 and onwards. The contract value for each delivery is approximately NOK 100 million (currently around $9.94 million).

Apart from these two firm contracts, Cochin has options for four more contracts with Uptime.

Offshore Energy Marine Equipment Vessels Activity Asia Cranes

Related Offshore News

Petrojarl Knarr - Credit: Aker Solutions (file photo)

Drydocks, Aker Solutions JV Pens Deal to Upgrade FPSO for...
©NES

NES' Energy Design, Smart Control Systems for GC Rieber's...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Greenpeace

Greenpeace Activists Board Heavy-lift Vessel Carrying...
Offshore
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Equinor Says Sanctions Prevented it Helping on Nord Stream
Energy

Insight

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

GE Wants to Build Offshore Wind Blade, Nacelle Manufacturing Sites in New York

GE Wants to Build Offshore Wind Blade, Nacelle Manufacturing Sites in New York

Drydocks, Aker Solutions JV Pens Deal to Upgrade FPSO for Equinor's Rosebank Field

Drydocks, Aker Solutions JV Pens Deal to Upgrade FPSO for Equinor's Rosebank Field

Echandia to Supply Energy Storage System for Jack-up Rig in Middle East

Echandia to Supply Energy Storage System for Jack-up Rig in Middle East

OMV Spuds Eirik Well in North Sea Offshore Norway

OMV Spuds Eirik Well in North Sea Offshore Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine