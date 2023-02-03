Uptime's Gangway's for Pelagic Wind Services CSOVs

Uptime International has secured two contracts with Cochin Shipyard in India, for the supply of logistics systems to be included on their newbuild offshore wind service vessels being built for Pelagic Wind Services.

Uptime's scope includes complete personnel and cargo logistics systems, each consisting of an all-electric, 30 m autonomous gangway with integrated 3D crane capability, mounted on an elevator tower to ensure stepless access between CSOVs and turbines.

A standalone, high-capacity 3D crane will also be supplied as part of the system delivery.

The project will start immediately, with deliveries scheduled from Q1 2025 and onwards. The contract value for each delivery is approximately NOK 100 million (currently around $9.94 million).

Apart from these two firm contracts, Cochin has options for four more contracts with Uptime.