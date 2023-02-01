Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker BP Selects TechnipFMC for Subsea Tie-in Projects in North Sea

February 1, 2023

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC said Tuesday it had won a "large" integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract by with the Norwegian offshore oil company Aker BP for its Utsira High development. For TechnipFMC, a “large” contract is between $500 million and $1 billion.

The Utsira High Project is a bundle of three separate subsea tie-in projects in the central part of the North Sea, offshore Norway. 

Symra will be a tie-in to the Ivar Aasen platform, while Solveig phase 2 and Troldhaugen will be connected to the Edvard Grieg platform.

TechnipFMC will engineer, procure, construct, and install the subsea production systems, controls, pipelines, and umbilicals for the development.

The contract follows a two-year integrated  front-end engineering and design (iFEED) study to optimize field layout. 

The Utsira High Project develops recoverable resources of 124 million barrels oil equivalent. Drilling will commence in the third quarter of 2025, while production start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026 for Solveig and Troldhaugen, and the first quarter of 2027 for Symra.

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Wagenborg's Multi-Purpose Vessel to Support Decommissioning Works in the Southern North Sea

Reuters: Eni Looking to Sell Stake in Renewables Division to HitecVision

Greenpeace Activists Board Heavy-lift Vessel Carrying Shell's Penguins FPSO

Keppel to Deliver Guyana-bound 'Mega' FPSO to SBM Offshore in 1Q

