OX2 Plans to Build 1.4GW Offshore Wind Farm in Finland

Sweden-based OX2 said Friday it had started the development of the offshore wind farm Tyrsky in the Gulf of Bothnia in the Finnish economic zone. The project is expected to have a total installed capacity of 1,4GW.

OX2 received a research permit for the Tyrsky wind farm from the Finnish government last year. Next step is to perform an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The licensing period is estimated to take about four years, and the wind farm could be in operation around 2030, OX2 said.

The wind farm will be located in an area southwest of Vaasa, about 30 kilometers northwest of Kaskinen. OX2 said that the wind farm would comprise about 100 turbines and have an annual production of about 6TWh. This means that the current plan is to use 14MW offshore wind turbines for the project.

Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2 said: "The great shift towards hydrogen, fossil-free industries and general electrification demands huge amounts of renewable energy. Offshore wind farms are the fastest and most cost-effective way to build large-scale electricity production. I am happy to announce we have included another project in our portfolio of great projects."

Apart from the Tyrsky project, OX2 also has two more offshore wind farm projects in the pipeline in Finland. It is also working to develop offshore wind farms outside Åland and Sweden. At the end of the third quarter, the portfolio of offshore wind projects was 18.3 GW, the company said.