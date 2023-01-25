EDG Wins Topside Modification Contract for Talos Energy's Ram Powell Platform

Louisiana-based firm EDG has recently won a topside modification contract from Talos Energy for the Ram Powell platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to accommodate the Venice and Lime Rock subsea tiebacks.

EDG, which says it has executed more than 25 subsea tiebacks over the years, will be responsible for the engineering and design of the platform additions, including all equipment integration, piping, structural, instrumentation, and electrical additions and modifications.

The company did not share the financial details of the contract.

Early in January, Talos Energy said that the Venice and Lime Rock deepwater wells in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico had discovered commercial quantities of oil and gas during drilling operations in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Venice and Lime Rock

Talos holds a 60% working interest in the two deepwater discoverie both of which are located near the company's Ram Powell platform

Talos encountered 78 feet, and 72 feet of net hydrocarbon pay in the primary targets at Lime Rock and Venice, respectively, with, the company says, excellent geologic qualities. The company collected pressure, fluid and core samples from the wells to confirm the discoveries.

Expected combined gross production rates are in-line with pre-drill estimates of approximately 15-20 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d"). The two wells will produce through a shared riser system at the Ram Powell platform, Talos Energy said at the time.

The company said that the expected combined gross recoverable resources were in line with pre-drill estimates of 20-30 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe"), averaging approximately 40% oil and 60% liquids. The first production from both wells is expected by the first quarter of 2024.

Subsea tieback distance to the Ram Powell facility is 9 miles for the Lime Rock discovery and 4 miles for the Venice discovery.