Floating Wind: Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Partner Up with Italian Steel Maker

The Italian steel company Acciaierie d’Italia has signed a letter of intent with the Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy´s partnership on strategic collaboration for the development of renewable energy projects.

The parties have established a technical working group which will focus on four areas.

The Taranto-based company could provide steel and other materials for the construction of floating platforms for the offshore wind farms developed by the Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy consortium. In turn, these wind farms could supply Acciaierie d’Italia with renewable energy and green hydrogen.

In addition, Falck Renewables could support Acciaierie d’Italia in the construction of photovoltaic plants on land and buildings of the company inside and outside the plant for the production of renewable electricity.

Finally, the companies seek to establish a consortium involving specialized companies, polytechnics, and research centers to promote the greatest possible use of renewable energy for energy-intensive companies and for the technological development of an industrial supply chain for the production, in Puglia, of components for offshore wind technology.

According to a press statement released Wednesday, the agreement is one of a series of strategic partnerships forged by Acciaierie d’Italia with several leading companies to achieve the energy transition of the Taranto plant. In fact, the reduction of consumption from traditional sources will contribute to the company’s greater sustainability in terms of energy.

For Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy, this collaboration would help identify opportunities for the development of the local and regional socio-economic ecosystem with the view of contributing towards the energy transition of the Puglia region, the partners said.

In partnership with BlueFloat Energy, Falck Renewables is developing six floating offshore wind projects in Italy for a total of 5,5 GW.

Falck Renewables is active in the floating wind sector in the UK, partnering with BlueFloat Energy on two projects in Scotland and two in the Celtic Sea. It has a further project in Scotland in partnership with BlueFloat Energy and Ørsted, for a total of 3,7 GW.