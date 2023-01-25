Ex-Transocean, Maersk Drilling Director Joins Seadrill Board

Offshore drilling firm Seadrill has appointed Ana Zambelli as a new board director.

Zambelli has more than 20 years of experience in the energy services sector in operational, commercial and finance roles.

She served as Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Drilling, Managing Director at Transocean, and President of the Brazilian division of Schlumberger.

Last, Zambelli served as a Managing Director in Brookfield's Private Equity Group, responsible for business operations in Brazil, where she also provided operational and financial oversight for Brookfield portfolio companies.

Zambelli previously served as an independent member of the Board of Directors of Petrobras and Braskem, and was the founder and leader of the Diversity Committee at the Brazilian Petroleum Institute (IBP) from 2018 to present.

Julie Robertson, Chair of the Board, Seadrill Limited, commented: "We warmly welcome Ana to the Seadrill Board. Her extensive experience in the energy services sector, including executive management positions for leading drilling contractors, together with her board experience, complement the Seadrill Board and management team, who are focused on continuing to position Seadrill as the leading offshore driller."