Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TotalEnergies' Dalia Oilfield in Angola to start 35-day Maintenance in Feb.

January 24, 2023

Dalia FPSO - Credit: Franck BELLIOT - MarineTraffic.com
Dalia FPSO - Credit: Franck BELLIOT - MarineTraffic.com

TotalEnergies' offshore oilfield Dalia in Angola will undergo planned maintenance for about 35 days starting Feb. 20, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The company added that the maintenance will include inspections of equipment, subsea lines and works relating to flare tips.

The field produces more than 200,000 barrels per day. Traders said there may not be any Dalia cargoes for export in March as production will need to be shut down to complete the works.

Angola's March program is set to be unusually short at just 30 cargoes.

(Reuters - Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Energy Industry News Activity Production Floating Production Africa

Related Offshore News

Liza Unity FPSO - Credit: Piet Sinke/MarineTraffic.com

Guyana Expects State Oil Revenue to Hit $1.63B in 2023
©MODEC

Exxon Set to Order Fifth Guyana FPSO, Sizing up More...


Trending Offshore News

Image for Illustration - ©HM Coastguard (file photo)

Update: UK North Sea Oil Worker Goes Missing from Drilling...
Energy
Credit: Jan Verhoog/MarineTraffic.com

UK Defense Ministry Buys Offshore Construction Vessel for...
Offshore

Insight

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Hess Expects Higher 2023 Spending with Focus on Guyana, Bakken

Hess Expects Higher 2023 Spending with Focus on Guyana, Bakken

Atlantica Shipping Adds Fourth PSV to Fleet

Atlantica Shipping Adds Fourth PSV to Fleet

TotalEnergies' Dalia Oilfield in Angola to start 35-day Maintenance in Feb.

TotalEnergies' Dalia Oilfield in Angola to start 35-day Maintenance in Feb.

GMS Nets Offshore Wind Gig in France

GMS Nets Offshore Wind Gig in France

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine